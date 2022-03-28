Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Weather The weather continues in the winter, there is still a risk of grass fire in Åland

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
Weekend snowfall and poor driving conditions are mainly replaced by rainy weather.

Weather continues in Finland during the winter, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute ‘s forecast. Tuesday will be a frosty day all over the country, but the frost will not be severe.

Weekend snowfall and poor driving conditions are mainly replaced by rainy weather. No road warning has been issued to any part of the country from Tuesday to Friday.

In Southern Ostrobothnia and the province of Ostrobothnia, the weather may be sunny on Tuesday, and in most parts of the country the day is partly cloudy. Cloudiness is abundant in Eastern Lapland and Northern Lapland, and snow showers may be found in the northern parts of Lapland.

The sea areas have been given an icing warning on Tuesday in the northern part of the Bothnian Sea, the Kvarken and the southern part of the Bothnian Bay.

There may be light snowfall in many parts of the country on Wednesday.

Despite the approach of spring, despite the cool weather, Åland is warned of the danger of a grass fire from Tuesday to Thursday.

