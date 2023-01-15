Weather | The water level of Vantaanjoki has risen quickly, the rescue service is monitoring the flood threat

The Helsinki Rescue Service, Stara and HSY are preparing for floods because the water has risen quickly in the Vantaanjoki.

Abundant the rains and the melting waters of the snowbanks have raised the water in the Vantaanjoki to such an extent that the Helsinki rescue service received the first alarm at 6 am on Sunday about the rapidly rising water level.

The first alarm does not yet lead to flood control, but not only the rescue service, but also Stara, which is responsible for the city’s construction services, now know how to monitor the river.

“Based on the current information, there would not be another alarm, because the forecast is not that alarming”, assesses the fire marshal on duty Toni Kannikoski From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The rapid melting of the snow and the rains that continued for days raised spectacular bubbles on the rapids of Helsinki’s Old Town.

Second an alarm would mean countermeasures, mainly transporting pumps to critical locations. Traditionally, the Vantaanjoki floods can be seen, for example, in Oulunkylä’s transplant garden.

The Helsinki Environmental Service (HSY), which monitors the water level, has observation points in Oulunkylä, Savela and Pitkäkoski.

In recent years, the city has built numerous flood embankments in case of rising water. Flood gates have also been planned for Töölönlahti in case of sea floods.

“The sea level is moderately rising. Flooding is not expected from there for a long time,” says Kannikoski.

Abundant the rains are quickly reflected in small urban streams and rivers. For example, on Mätäjoki, Strömberginkoski was already spectacularly bubbling on Saturday.

From the emergency department’s point of view, urban streams do not cause flooding problems in the same way as the Vantaanjoki.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts heavy rains for the capital region on Sunday. The rainy weather will continue next week.