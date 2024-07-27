Weather | The warm weather continues, although the heat subsides

Weather|Thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, but they will be more moderate than on Saturday.

On Sunday the hottest heat will ease a bit when hot air masses move to the eastern side of Finland, says the meteorologist on duty Hannu Valta From the Institute of Meteorology. In sunny areas, the temperature can rise to around 26 degrees, but in the rain it stays at around 20 degrees. In Western Lapland, the temperature may be below 20 degrees in some places.

Thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, but they will be more moderate than on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms can occur in all parts of the country.

Valta says that a strong low pressure is forming in the Baltics. It is bringing very heavy rains to the area, but with these prospects, they will not reach Finland.

On Monday variable cloudiness occurs, and showers may occur in places. The temperatures are around 21–24 degrees.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be widely on both sides of 20 degrees.

“There will still be showers in places, but probably not very abundant,” says Valta.

Towards the end of the week, the weather would seem to gradually clear up and warm up somewhat. However, there is still uncertainty in the forecast.