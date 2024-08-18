Weather | The warm weather can continue until mid-September, even heatwaves are possible

Weather|In southern Finland, the end of August is also drier than usual.

August-September the weather in the fold is becoming summery.

“It would seem that there is no clear turn to colder weather, at least in the next few weeks,” says Foreca’s chief meteorologist Kristian Roine.

Warm weather can be expected even until the middle of September, but there is already a lot of dispersion in such a long forecast.

“In the monthly forecast, usually the last two weeks are already quite uncertain,” says Roine.

Regarding the end of August, the temperatures are several degrees warmer than usual, according to Roinee.

The monthly forecast looks at the weekly average temperature readings, so it is difficult to say the exact number of warm days.

“There can be, for example, warm nights and normal days,” says Roine.

Roine however, there is a good chance that, especially in the southern parts of the country, the mercury will rise well above twenty on several occasions

“I wouldn’t see it as impossible that there will be individual hot days.”

For the beginning of the week, 23–24 degrees have been forecast for a few days in Southern Finland.

In northern Finland, temperatures are on average a few degrees lower throughout. Considering the time of day, the weather there is also warmer than usual.

“Always in the north towards the end of summer, the nights start to get cooler and the daytime temperatures are lower.”

The rains the end of summer looks drier than usual in the southern parts of the country, but slightly rainier in the northern parts.

“The deviation in the direction of the rains does not look particularly big. In the beginning week, the precipitation in the north will practically occur from two low pressures.”

With these prospects, areas of rain will sweep over Finland on Monday and Thursday, watering mostly central and northern Finland.

According to Roinee, July-August is typically the rainiest time in Finland.

“On average, you can say that it rains every other day in August. 17 rainy days in a month is quite common.”

September can be even less rainy. Compared to August, hailstorms in September decrease and the intensity of the rain is slightly lower, although the number of rainy days is typically high.