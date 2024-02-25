Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The truck slid on its side in Vantaa – icy roads in southern Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | The truck slid on its side in Vantaa – icy roads in southern Finland

It's really slippery in the capital region at the moment, and the road surface is frozen in many places.

Truck drove off the road and fell on its side shortly before midnight on Sunday on Hämeenlinnanväylä in Vantaa. The accident happened about 200 meters from the Kivistö exit in the direction of Keimolanporti.

The accident did not cause any major traffic problems, and the truck driver was not hurt either. The rescue service took care of a small fuel leak caused by the accident.

It's really slippery in the capital region at the moment, and the road surface is frozen in many places. You can also be careful when driving elsewhere in Finland: The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of bad driving weather due to snow or sleet in Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Savo and North Karelia.

The second week of the winter holidays starts in a gray mood anyway. In southern Lapland, there will be a slight frost during the day on Monday, elsewhere the temperatures will be on the positive side. It is snowing a little in the north. In the south and east, snow, sleet and rain can occur on Monday.

See also  Ice hockey | Lions once again smoked Switzerland

On Tuesday, the gray weather will continue. In the northern part of the country there is a slight frost, in the central and southern parts of the country the temperature is near zero.

On Wednesday, there may be scattered showers on the south coast, while in Lapland there will be a few centimeters of snow. In the south, the temperature remains on the positive side.

#Weather #truck #slid #side #Vantaa #icy #roads #southern #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lautaro record, Inter drops seven and keeps Juventus at -9

Lautaro record, Inter drops seven and keeps Juventus at -9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result