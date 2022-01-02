Weather The traffic weather is turning bad in Uusimaa: a drizzle among the snow

The little frosts will continue on Mondays, with snow machine weather forecast no earlier than Tuesday.

Traffic weather becomes poor again in the evening and at night throughout Uusimaa.

Already on Sunday afternoon, the traffic center warned motorists that the roads would be slippery in some places due to the freezing rain. The Finnish Meteorological Institute is told that the whole area will soon be prepared for the same weather.

“There is a lot of snowfall in the western part of the country, with icy drizzle among them. They are gradually moving east, ”says the meteorologist on duty Ville Siiskonen.

Freezing drip means subcooled water, but the droplets are quite small. That’s why motorists should be vigilant at night and in the morning commute. Or actually all Monday, as the rain is barely seen for long periods before Tuesdays.

The little frosts will continue on Mondays. On Tuesday, instead, the temperature may rise to near zero.