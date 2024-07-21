Weather | The torrential downpour caused the Helsinki street to flood

Weather|It has been a rainy weekend in Helsinki. However, the deaf have not caused any tasks for the Helsinki Rescue Service on Sunday.

On Sunday Helsinki was ravaged by short but sloppy rain showers.

“One deaf after another has passed from east to west,” says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

According to Latvala, the amount of rain that has hit the observation stations in Helsinki has been less than five millimeters. At observation stations on the southern coast, however, the range of rainfall has been large on Sunday, at most 12 millimeters.

Therefore, the strongest deafnesses in the case of Helsinki have not occurred at the observation stations, Latvala clarifies.

According to Latvala, the cause of the deafness was a low-pressure area that moved to the southeast on Sunday, which also moved the deaf-sensitive area further south.

One Sunday rains hit Ullanlinna, where the intersection of Kapteeninkatu and Tehtaankatu was flooded before evening. However, no floods requiring the presence of the emergency services had appeared by the evening, the Helsinki emergency services say.

Same intersection flood also last July as a result of heavy rains.

According to Latvala, the weather should mostly clear up in the night between Sunday and Monday. However, there will be enough showers for Sunday evening, he said before seven in the evening.

“There are still deaf people on the move, but they are probably becoming rarer.”

Hard ones the rains sometimes cause the streets of Helsinki’s inner city to flood, for example because there are many old mixed sewers in the area, where both rainwater and waste water go.

If the water comes a lot and quickly, it may not fit in the pipes but will flood the street.

As a result of last fall’s rains, for example, in Töölö from a stormwater well rose water to the housing company’s basement. Heavy rain showers again last summer got for example, the floodplain of the Kamppi shopping center.