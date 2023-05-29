Weather | The temperature will drop to a maximum of 16 degrees today – no heat in sight

In the region of Ostrobothnia, there may be a frosty night ahead.

Day is cloudy today, except for the eastern and northern parts of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In the eastern and northern part of the country, there will be some rain during the day.

“But it’s not about a uniform rain area,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen.

Western Finland will be spared rain during the day, and the morning may be sunny, but cloudiness will increase towards evening and light rain may occur.

When the rain showers have receded in the west, the weather clears up and the wind weakens. According to Tuovinen, this could mean that the region of Ostrobothnia is facing a frosty night. The risk of frost is lower in the east and south due to wind and cloudiness.

The temperature will be between 11 and 16 degrees in most of the country on Monday. In Lapland, the temperature fluctuates by 10 degrees on both sides.

Tuovinen according to the low and high pressure areas will alternate this week. In general, it is still quite dry, although localized areas of rain occur almost daily somewhere in the country. Rainy areas, however, are concentrated in the central and northern parts of the country. The further south you go, the drier and sunnier it is in general.

Tuovinen describes that this week a couple of days are close to so-called normal, a couple of days are colder than normal and one day can be really chilly.

“Thursday and Friday seem a bit boring. It occurs to me that we are living here in the beginning of June or the beginning of May.”

Especially the first day of June, i.e. Thursday, can be cool.

“On Thursday, the flow may come more from the north, it may be the coldest days of the week. It’s not completely impossible that there could be some sleet between Oulu and Kuusamo and in Eastern Lapland,” says Tuovinen.

Tuovinen according to the transition to June, for example in southern Finland, the usual daytime temperature would be 17–18 degrees.

“And it’s not too bad from the beginning of the week, when you move around in 15-16 degrees, but yes, the nights are quite cold.”