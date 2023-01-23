Weather | The temperature rises up to four degrees in an instant in the Helsinki region

The southwest flow brings sheltered weather to the Helsinki region, but then the frost returns. It’s going to be slippery. The beginning of January was the 28th warmest in the measurement history.

Helsinki the region will have a short mild period, after which the frost will return, says the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakso From the Institute of Meteorology. The variation of sheltered rays and frost means that the slippery weather will continue.

On Monday, the frost will cool down towards the evening. On the night before Tuesday, a rain zone will move over the capital region and snow is expected in the morning. The weather is warming up, and there are plus degrees during the day.

Laakso says that another rain area will arrive on Wednesday, which may bring drizzle to the capital region. The temperature is 3–4 degrees Celsius.

“Then it gets cold. On Thursday, we’ll be near freezing in the evening at the latest.”

“Friday is then a frosty day,” says Laakso.

When comparing the weather at the beginning of January with long-term statistics, interesting facts emerge.

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s climate services, when you compare the weather from the 1st to the 22nd January, based on measurements in Kaisaniemi, the rainfall at the beginning of January was the 5th largest in 179 years. “That is, exceptionally rainy.”

“According to Monday morning’s measurements, there was four centimeters of snow in Kaisaniemi. It’s a little less than usual.”

Based on the Kaisaniemi measurements, the beginning of January has been warmer than usual, but not unusually warm and especially not exceptionally warm, says Siiskonen.

Kaisaniemi observation station 1.–22. according to observations in January, the average temperature was -1.3 degrees. It is about one and a half degrees warmer than the average temperature for the corresponding period.

This year, January was the 28th warmest in Kaisaniemi in the 142-year comparison. The warmest beginning of January was in 2020, the second warmest was 1930 and the third warmest was 1925, so there have been very warm early Januarys in the beginning of the last century as well.

“Also at the end of the 19th century, there were a couple of warm early Januarys, which rank among the ten warmest in the temperature comparison,” says Siiskonen.

The coldest beginning of January in the history of measurements was 1987. According to Kaisaniemi’s observations, it was an average of 18.4 degrees below zero then.