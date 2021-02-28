Weather The sunny weekend was normally warm in many places, but in Hanko, for example, unusually high readings were measured – a cooler one is promised again for the beginning of the week.

In the middle of the week, cooler air will start flowing into Finland again.

Sun and the spring weather has eased almost the whole of Finland over the weekend. However, in most places the temperatures are either normal or only slightly higher than usual, says the meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomola From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In Hanko, on the other hand, it has been unusually warm. According to Tuomola, it is entirely possible that the Russarö and Tvärminne observation stations have broken their February heat record. At both stations, the temperature has rotated around 7 degrees, but a final record will not be confirmed until Monday.

Rare temperatures have been measured at a few other locations as well. Eight temperatures have been approached at both Kauhava Airport and Inkoo Bågaskär Sea Station, which occurs less than once every 30 years.

The national heat record for February is 11.8 degrees Celsius measured in Helsinki Malmi in 1943.

Early week the weather remains the same as on the weekend, Tuomola says. The mild western flow keeps temperatures in southern and central Finland around 4–7 degrees Celsius, and Lapland also remains largely on the plus side at 2–4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, cooler air will start to flow into Lapland, and temperatures in northern Finland will drop to zero on both sides.

On Wednesday, the central part of Finland is surrounded by a scattered rainfall area, which drops water in its southern half and snow in its northern part. According to Tuomola, however, the amounts will remain small.

“The change in weather actually happens during Wednesday, when the direction of the airflow changes and cooler air starts flowing all the way south,” he says.

Throughout Finland, this takes temperatures from 2 to 9 degrees to frost. Towards the weekend, weather forecasting is clearly becoming more difficult.

“Basically, a new rainy area is coming, but what it’s like … It’s snowing harder then, but the timing is tricky.”

However, the frost is probably known for the weekend as well.