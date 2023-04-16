Weather | The sunny weather will continue at least until next weekend

The warmest days are predicted to be Thursday and Friday, especially in southern Finland.

Sunny and clear weather will continue in a large part of Finland on Monday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen. The day is slightly cloudier than the weekend, especially in the northern and western parts of the country.

Temperatures can rise to around 13–14 degrees at their highest in the southwest. In the rest of Finland, the highest temperatures are between six and eleven degrees.

According to Siiskonen, the cloudy and clear weather will continue at least until the next weekend. The warmest days are predicted to be Thursday and Friday, especially in southern Finland.

To the south A grass fire warning has been issued for Finland, which will extend daily until at least Thursday.

The grass fire warning is due to the dry weather that has continued since the beginning of April.