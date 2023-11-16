Thursday, November 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The sun is shining in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The sun is shining in Helsinki

The people of Helsinki started their Thursday in the sunshine. According to the forecast, the sun will also be seen in the next few days.

Thursday in the morning in Helsinki, the sun is shining happily.

In November, the rainy and dark weather has created a ghost spirit, whose interruption in the sunshine brought a noticeable change to the conditions.

According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the clear weather will continue until the evening. It looks like it will be partly cloudy for the rest of the week, which means that there will be sunshine from time to time for the next few days as well.

Little package refreshed those going to work in the capital region on Thursday. At 7:30 in the morning at the Meteorological Institute’s Kaisaniemi measuring point, the frost dropped to almost four degrees.

According to the forecast, the frost will continue until Friday.

On Friday, the weather will warm up to around zero in the afternoon, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

See also  Ice hockey | Tyler Bertuzzi brazenly stole the bat from an opponent - "Stupid things happen"

Foreca’s website gives a more gloomy picture of Helsinki’s near-term weather. There, increasing cloudiness is already promised for Thursday, and the next few days also look quite cloudy, although it seems that the sun will also make an appearance.

Read more: In some parts of the country it is now colder than usual – The freezing record for the beginning of winter has been broken on many days

Read more: A nice turn in the prices of electricity contracts – this is the price the market is now predicting for the coming months

#Weather #sun #shining #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Test trips with a Roman ship replica

Test trips with a Roman ship replica

Recommended

No Result
View All Result