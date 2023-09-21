Weather | The summer weather is back, heat up to over 20 degrees

At the weekend, we will return to the autumn readings.

In the weather there will be a momentary shift to summer readings in the next few days. In some parts of the country today and tomorrow you can enjoy temperatures of over 20 degrees, says the weather service company Foreca on its website.

Behind the summer breeze is a warm southern air flow. However, the unstable weather continues.

“On Thursday, 20 degrees will be exceeded on the southwest coast, on Friday the summer heat will reach North Ostrobothnia. At the weekend, we will then return to the autumn readings”, says the meteorologist intern Sara Salonen on the website.

A warm front with rain will cross the central and northern part of the country today. Also in the north, the rain is mostly water, but tonight some of the rain will still come as snow in Northern Lapland.

Today temperatures are widely 15–20 degrees in the southern and central parts. In the north, the meter mostly shows 5–10 degrees. According to Salonen, the daytime temperature on the front side of the front in Lapland can remain below 5 degrees.

Tomorrow the weather will be cloudy and quite sunny up to Northern Ostrobothnia, while it will be mostly cloudy in Lapland. Scattered water showers move over northern Lapland during the day.

According to Foreca, the daytime temperature on Friday will be widely 17–22 degrees, the warmest will be near the west coast. In Lapland, the weather is cooler: in southern and central Lapland the temperatures are 11–17 degrees and in northern Lapland around 5 degrees.