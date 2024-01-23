Weather | The streets of Helsinki are covered in water

On Tuesday, the Helsinki region was affected by severe weather in many ways: The streets were covered in water, some of the paths were covered in ice.

Watery the weather makes the streets slippery in the Helsinki region and southern Finland. According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, weak water rains will pass over the country during the day, and the temperatures will remain on the positive side.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns pedestrians of dangerous slippery conditions. The snow piled on the sidewalks has turned into an ice field, which is made even more slippery by the drizzle.

Mild weather can sometimes soften the ice so that it doesn't feel so slippery underfoot. Softening occurs only in places, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta.

“The warning given to pedestrians is the same as if car traffic were warned about very difficult driving weather.”

The cooling weather is accompanied by strong winds.

The water in Hämeenti accumulated especially on the driveways.

There was water in front of the revolving door of Sanomatalo on Elielinaukio on Tuesday morning.

The Mannerheimintie sidewalk was just ice in places on Tuesday morning in Ruskeasu.

For motorists Tuesday is a temporary relief between a snowy Monday and a slippery Wednesday. On the night before Wednesday, the whole of Uusimaa will be near freezing. The driving weather is quite difficult on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of water accumulated on the streets in the capital region. The Finnish Environment Agency already warned about urban flooding on Monday. The Helsinki rescue service, on the other hand, from frozen pipes breaking due to freezing weather.

The rescue service has had half a dozen alarms in the morning and during the day, which were not so much about broken pipes, but about melting water flowing into the interior.

In the morning, the rescue service was busy with, among other things, water flooding into the basement of a residential apartment building in Postipuisto.

“Now it's a typical situation that there is too much water that penetrates into the wrong places”, characterizes the situation the fire marshal on duty Vesa Paatelma.

According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a new area of ​​rain will approach Finland from the Baltic direction on Wednesday. It is still uncertain how far into southern Finland the new rain area will extend. The rain comes to the ground as snow and sleet.

In the long-term forecast, Friday is the coolest day of the week, when the temperature even in Uusimaa falls well below freezing. Due to the low pressure that has moved over Finland, the temperatures will drop below zero on both sides next week as well.