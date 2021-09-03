Weather The storm that started at night in Finland may intensify in the afternoon

“I think that the afternoon will bring another wave,” says on-call meteorologist Jari Tuovinen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Of the week the expected rains and strong winds for the end have been less than expected.

During the night between Thursday and Friday, the wind has been strongest in the area west of Vaasa, Tampere and Porvoo. The hardest gusts have been at 16 feet per second on land. Hurricanes have only been observed in sea areas.

The hardest gusts on the south coast are still expected by Friday afternoon.

According to Tuovinen, the strongest gusts are likely to blow 17 to 18 meters per second.

Rescue services have been given some individual assignments for wind damage, according to Tuovinen. However, wind speed is not the only thing affecting damage.

“I have to take into account that August was very rainy, the soil is pretty wet and the leaves are in the trees,” Tuovinen says.

According to him, this already poses a greater risk of damage, but no “terrible raffle” is expected.

Rain has sprinkled only a little in the deaf in western and southern Finland. Temperatures in Southern Finland are around 14 degrees high on Friday, but the wind makes it feel colder, about 10 degrees.

On Saturday, the weather will slowly begin to change. At first the wind weakens away, but the next night is still very cold.

“Even in the south, there can be night frosts in the interior,” says Tuovinen.

Towards next week, the temperature will rise, and next week a temperature of 20 degrees will not be impossible, according to Tuovinen. However, he is more likely to keep a temperature of about 16 to 18 degrees.

Why the storm was smaller than expected? According to Tuovinen, the development of low pressure on Monday looked worse. The low pressure still deepened sharply then, but now the deepening seemed to be halfway there.

According to Tuovinen, this is due to the fact that low pressure arrived in Finland from the northwest, over the mountains of Norway.

“It requires quite a bit of low pressure to deepen during or after crossing.”