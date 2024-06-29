Weather | The storm hit the Summer Clubs – Rain and lightning interrupted the program

Weather|A strong thunderstorm interrupted the program of the Summer Clubs on Saturday.

in Pudasjärvi The program of the Summer Clubs organized in North Ostrobothnia was interrupted on Saturday when a storm hit the area.

HS spot reporter Kaisa Hietalahti says that there is lightning and rain in the area. In the afternoon, a storm warning was issued for the area, Hietalahti says. The participants of the event were advised to seek shelter indoors.

According to Hietalahti, the program at the large club tent in the area was interrupted due to the weather. Food outlets and coffee stalls are also closed for the time being.

Pudasjärvi belongs to an area that was previously warned of severe thunderstorms. Gathering of veteran stadium players Summer clubs are organized at Pudasjärvi airport.

The Central Association of Finnish Peace Associations (SRK) did not comment to STT in the morning about what measures have been taken to prepare for weather warnings in the event area.

People fled the summer thunderstorm in Suviseurai.

Warnings of violence thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Northern Karelia, Northern Savo, Kainuusi, the eastern parts of Northern Ostrobothnia and Eastern Lapland. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso says that wind gusts have been predicted to hit these areas, which can blow at their fastest speed of 25 meters per second.

Published by the Finnish Meteorological Institute yesterday in the bulletin meteorologist Nina Karusto estimates that the weather may cause power outages in Eastern Finland today, and Gusts may possibly knock down trees.

A new low pressure is forecast for the beginning of next week, which, according to the news release, is also accompanied by the possibility of thunder and heavy rain.

Heavy rain and thunder interrupted the program of Summer Clubs.

This weekend several large outdoor events are held around Finland. Pride, an expression of opinion of sexual and gender minorities, and the metal music festival Tuska Open Air are organized in Helsinki, and the Provinssi music festival is held in Seinäjoki. As the weather in the west eases already in the afternoon, the low pressure is not expected to affect the course of Pride, Tuska or Provins.