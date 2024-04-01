Weather | The spring temperature record was broken, 17.7 degrees in Helsinki-Vantaa – It will get colder on Tuesday

The previous temperature record for this spring was 13.1 degrees measured in Jomala, Åland.

Spring and at the same time this year's heat record was broken several times on Monday. The highest reading was 17.7 degrees measured at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport around 3:45 p.m., the Meteorological Institute said.

“The temperature readings of more than fifteen degrees are exceptionally high for the time”, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Nina Karusto said to STT.

According to Karusto, the temperature rises above fifteen degrees in southern Finland at this time of the year only about once every thirty years.

On Monday, the thermometer reached over 15 degrees at least at the measuring stations in Lappeenranta, Hyvinkää, Mäntsälä and Kouvola.

Before Monday, the current spring temperature record was 13.1 degrees measured in Jomala, Åland, on the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

The south enjoyed exceptionally warm weather on Monday, but it was clearly cooler in Central Finland and Lapland. Temperatures below ten degrees were measured in Central Finland on Monday, and there were slight frosts in Lapland.

A week as the weather progresses, according to Karusto, it gets colder again. Tuesday is clearly a cooler day than Monday in southern Finland.

A low pressure is moving south from the beginning of the week, which will bring rain to the southern and eastern parts of the country. On Tuesday, it will rain in the southern parts of the country, but during the evening the rain will turn into snow.

According to Karusto, the weather in the south will cool down to near freezing on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, except for the coast.

“Daytime temperatures may rise to around plus or zero in the south, but the night frosts seem to continue until the end of the week.”

According to Karusto, large temperature differences belong to spring.

“My favorite saying is 'spring will come with a swing'. It has been true every spring.”

The weather in the south may warm up again next weekend, but the forecast is still uncertain, according to Karusto.