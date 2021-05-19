Weather The spring heat record was measured in Ilomantsi

However, meter readings above 30 degrees did not exceed the May 1995 record.

North Karelia Ilomantsi measured a heat record of 30.8 degrees this spring today, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Readings above 30 degrees were also measured on Wednesday in Lieksa and Kuhmo.

Ilomantsi’s reading was only 0.2 degrees below the all-time heat record in May. Foreca said that a record reading of 31.0 degrees was measured on May 30 and 31, 1995 in Lake Lapinjärvi.