Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Weather | The spring heat record was broken on Tuesday in Salo

April 11, 2023
Weather | The spring heat record was broken on Tuesday in Salo

Foreca has predicted readings of up to 15–17 degrees in Southern Finland for Wednesday.

This one the highest temperature of spring so far was measured on Tuesday in Salo, Varsinais-Suomen, where the meter showed 15.2 degrees in the afternoon. About that told weather service company Foreca.

On Tuesday, the mercury rose close to 15 degrees also in Pori and Rauma. The highest temperature of the year was 13.6 degrees measured in Kouvola on Monday.

Foreca has predicted readings of up to 15–17 degrees in Southern Finland for Wednesday, when the highest temperature of the year so far may break again.

In addition to the warm weather, rain and thundershowers are also expected in Southwest Finland and in places in the southern and western parts of the country on Wednesday.

From the end of the week, the daytime temperature will remain around ten degrees in southern Finland and around five degrees in northern Finland.

Recommended

