Like an armadillo stuck in ice: Texas and six other states in the southern United States have been hit by an unprecedented polar cold spell. Freezing rain, snowfall, blizzard: an arctic wind causes temperatures to collapse where record heat is used. A thick blanket of snow enveloped the streets, trees and cars of Austin, the state capital. In places, the thermometer dropped to -18 ° C. On February 15, it was colder in Dallas than in Montreal … The inhabitants are trying to adapt. Most of them are caulked in their homes, the children not being able to go out for lack of warm enough clothes. Frost, snow and measures to prevent grid overloading left nearly 2.8 million homes without electricity for several hours. The ice was also at the origin of a gigantic pile-up. Involving 130 vehicles, it killed at least six people. M.-N. B.