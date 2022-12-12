Weather | The snowstorm has caused chaos in traffic, the storm is expected to continue until the morning

The storm caused a lot of problems and accidents in traffic in the capital region on Monday evening.

to southern Finland The snowstorm that hit on Monday evening caused a lot of traffic problems in the capital region.

Among other things, dozens of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) buses had to be canceled due to snow storms and bad weather. HSL urged citizens to reserve enough time for travel on Monday evening in case of possible cancellations or delays.

In addition, several trams derailed in Helsinki due to bad weather. One tram derailed right in front of Helsinki Central Station on Kaivokatu. The tram service is in trouble anyway, because the snow got stuck in the carriages’ gears.

HSL’s communication was told that there were “significant problems” in the traffic in the evening.

Road traffic center Finntrafic urged people to stay at home around 9pm on Monday.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, then you should stay home now,” Fintraffic transport operator Pertti Törni said to HS.

A snowstorm hindered traffic around the Helsinki region and the driving weather was bad almost everywhere. Slippery roads also caused challenges for motorists.

Throughout the evening, trucks and other heavy equipment were stuck on Ring III’s Kuusikonmäki in Vantaa. Finntrafici’s Törni and inspectorate Janne Laukkanen The Helsinki police said that this caused long queues on the road.

However, according to Laukkanen, serious traffic accidents were avoided.

According to Laukkanen and Törn, the bad driving weather can be expected to continue until the morning.

Laukkanen says that the police have reserved extra police patrols for traffic for Tuesday morning in case of accidents and traffic control tasks.

The storm will still affect traffic on Tuesday. Fintraffic, Väylävirasto, HSL and VR have decided to continue operating with reduced shift intervals in the capital region’s local traffic due to the weather conditions until Tuesday.

All A and K trains run every 20 minutes. Other commuter trains run at regular intervals.

Bad On Monday, the weather in the capital region also caused a lot of work for the police and rescue services related to falling trees and traffic accidents. The Länsi-Uusimaa police had come to the attention of about 20 traffic accidents caused by bad weather after 7:30 in the evening.

The accidents were mainly rear-ends and derailments, the police situation center said in the early evening. However, there were no serious personal injuries.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the evening of the Helsinki rescue service was relatively calm, said the fire marshal on duty Sami Lindberg for HS.

“The storm has caused surprisingly few tasks so far,” Lindberg said at seven in the evening.

According to Lindberg, the accidents were mainly isolated small sheet metal crashes. The rescue service was not aware of any personal injuries so far.

Bad weather also caused short power outages in Uusimaa, Kirkkonummi and Siuntio on Monday. The electricity distribution company Caruna said on the instant messaging service Twitter that electricity was cut off for approximately 25,000 of the company’s customers at most.

“The location of the fault has been located and the corrective measures are underway,” the company said a little after two o’clock in the afternoon.

However, very bad weather was expected to slow down the repair work.

Early Monday evening, the bubble hall in Espoolahti collapsed due to a snow storm.

“One person was lost inside the hall for a while when it came down, but he is fine now,” the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa said.

Emergency center facility already warned the Uusimaa region of bad driving weather in the afternoon. The rescue service of the city of Helsinki warned of bad driving weather, heavy snowfall and gusty winds. Both the Emergency Center and the rescue service of the city of Helsinki also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary movement outside.

Possible disruptions to air traffic were also expected on Monday. Finavia announced in the afternoon that passengers should be prepared for flight delays at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

“We ask passengers to arrive at the airport on time and be prepared for delays and for the fact that flights can be directed to land at alternate airports,” Finavia communicated on Monday afternoon.