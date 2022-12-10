Weather | The snowfall will weaken on Sunday, the most snow in southern Finland

In some places, it may still snow lightly in the southern and central parts of the country.

Snow showers will weaken on Sunday, although in some places it may still snow lightly in the southern and central parts of the country. However, the amounts are negligible, says the meteorologist on duty Antti Jylhä-Ollila From the Institute of Meteorology.

The weather will be partly clearer in the north on Sunday.

It’s freezing all over the country, so that in southern and central Finland we move in steps of five degrees, while in the north the frost gets worse. In central and northern Lapland, the lowest temperatures can be 15–25 degrees below zero.

On Saturday the most snow was in Virolahti, 37 centimeters. Next came Pyhtää with 36 and Hyvinkää with 35 cents.

“Therefore, the most snow is in the Southern Finland region, but Kainuu, for example, and in some places Lapland come a little behind. Even large areas in the south, east and north have 20–30 centimeters of snow. Actually, there is less snow in Western Finland from Turku beyond Tampere and Pori towards Vaasa. We’re ten centimeters on both sides of it,” Jylhä-Ollila said on Saturday.