Weather | The snowfall is receding from the whole country – you should still be careful in traffic

The snowfall at the end of the week will be mostly deaf, but the driving weather will still continue to be wintry.

The weekend and Monday’s snowfall will recede from the entire country during Tuesday. Especially in Uusimaa and the rest of the southern coast, it has rained a lot of snow in a couple of days. About 8 centimeters of snow fell in Helsinki.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to Tuesday, the extensive snowfalls are over, but there may still be small snow showers here and there.

“Snowfalls are mostly coming to an end. Weak snowfalls may occur in the region of Southwest Finland,” says Keränen.

However, not much snow will accumulate from the snowfall of the next few days.

Winter and in places the slippery driving weather still continues throughout the country, as the temperature remains on the freezing side. However, a clear improvement can be observed, at least compared to the conditions on Monday on the south coast.

The meteorologist still urges caution on the roads.

“At least the driving weather will not change for the worse. The situation is certainly better than on Monday. However, it is worth following such normal caution.”

On Tuesday, the weather will be dusty throughout the country, but Cloudiness will be mostly abundant. In the West and Lapland, the cloud cover can be cracked. The frost ranges from a few degrees in the south to -20 degrees in Lapland.

Meteorologist according to the weather of the weekend and the beginning of the week is quite typical for the end of November and the temperatures are close to the average.

“Here, in recent years, we have perhaps gotten used to warmer weather and this may seem atypical, but there is no major deviation in any direction.”