Weather The seawater is now exceptionally warm and could have an impact on the coming winter – however, the autumn holiday week is celebrated in normal autumn weather

Seawater temperatures on the Finnish coast are currently warm compared to the season. If the waters remain warm, it can have a major impact on, for example, thunderstorms and snowfall later in the fall and winter.

Seawater are currently quite warm compared to the season. For example, off Helsinki, the water is 13 degrees, which is about two degrees warmer than usual this time of year.

Warm sea waters have a broad impact on the general weather, especially along the coasts.

“The temperature of the seawater directly affects the air temperature and humidity,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. To Erik Saarika.

The largest and most well-known weather phenomena caused by changes in sea temperatures are the raging El Niño and La Niña in the tropical Pacific, but the effects of Baltic Sea temperature are also seen locally.

In the autumn, warm sea waters bring thunderstorms to coastal towns, Saarika says. Thunder-sensitive air accumulates on the sea and thunderstorms can occur even at night if the sea warms the air mass. There have been a lot of thunderstorms at sea this fall.

In the spring, again, the encounter of cold seawater and warm air brings fog to the coast.

In winter water temperature can affect the amount of snow. If the seawater stays very warm, they also heat the air, making snow unexpected.

However, the effect of warm seawater on the amount of snow can also be quite the opposite. If the sea water is warm and the air cools down quickly, even heavy snowstorms can form over the sea.

“[Kun] There have been severe snow winters in Helsinki, it has been associated with situations where there has been a mild early winter and cold Arctic air has come, but the Gulf of Finland is not yet frozen, ”says Saarika.

Thus, if seawater remains warm well into the fall and winter, rapid air cooling may bring plenty of snow, especially to the south coast. Saarika especially remembers a couple of winters about ten years ago, when the winter in Helsinki was heavy snow.

According to Saarikalle, more frequent encounters with warm seawater and cold air take the biggest snowstorms off the coasts of Estonia and Sweden. Cold air most often flows from the north and southeast, pushing snow off the Finnish coast.

So a snowy winter can’t be promised at this point yet, says Saarika.

“It’s a long way to winter. Here the seas still have time to cool down before December and January. ”

Swimming pools however, it is pointless to wait for the autumn holiday week, even though the waters are warm compared to the season.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s monthly forecast, the weather will remain slightly warmer than usual in most parts of the country for the next few weeks, but next week the weather will still be colder. In Lapland in particular, temperatures drop to normal readings for the season.

On the south coast next week it may be rainy and the east wind light. However, in the central and northern parts of the country, especially in Ostrobothnia, high pressure may bring with it wetter weather.

Saarikka urges those who like outdoor activities, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, to enjoy the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures can rise to 15 degrees, but then the weather gets colder.

“It’s still a nice day at the weekend.”