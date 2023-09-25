Weather | The sea will be windy until Tuesday morning, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute

The wind is potentially dangerous for yachts in all Finnish sea areas and Saimaa.

At sea strong wind will blow well into Tuesday morning. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that the wind is potentially dangerous for yachts in all Finnish sea areas and Saimaa.

However, the wind calms down during the night after reading Monday evening, especially in the Back Sea and Selkä Sea.

From the back sea In addition to the wind warning, a wave warning is in effect in the area extending to the back sea for the next few hours.

In land areas, the wind is calmer during the night. A rain zone moves across the central and northern parts of the country at night.