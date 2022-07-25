Weather | The scorching heat is worrying around the world: Europe is afraid of new big fires, the heat has led to thousands of deaths

According to the WHO, the heat has led to 1,700 unnecessary deaths in the Iberian Peninsula. In France, a tough line is taken when it comes to energy waste.

Summer persistent heat waves pose a deadly threat around the world.

There are fears of new large fires in southern Europe, as the heat waves show no signs of cooling down. In Greece, hundreds of people have been evacuated from the path of four large forest fires, and Spain is still expecting the peak of the summer heat.

In the US, the east coast is suffering record heat as the heat wave moves towards the Atlantic. Long-term elevated temperatures are also reflected in the continuation of wildfires that have gotten out of control in California.

China is also suffering from the heat, when record temperatures are being measured in the cities.

Heat, drought and wind have led to several fires in Greece. Picture from the island of Lesvos on Saturday.

Greek the heat wave started on Saturday and is expected to last for ten days. The temperature is expected to rise to 42 degrees in some areas, the news agency AFP reports.

Fires warped already over the weekend in the northern, eastern and southern parts of the country, including on the island of Lesvos, where hundreds of people were told to leave the villages of Vrisa and Vatera.

“Greece is faced with an explosive mix of drought, high temperatures and strong winds,” said a spokesman for the fire department Yiannis Artopoios on Sunday evening in the report.

Spain has been suffering from a heat wave for two weeks already, but record heat of 45 degrees is believed to still be found in Córdoba, where the hottest temperature in Spain was measured a year ago at 47.7 degrees.

The National Meteorological Institute warns of extremely high fire danger in almost every area.

“Climate change kills: it kills people, as we have seen. It also kills our nature and the pieces of society that are important to us: our houses, our businesses, our livestock”, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez said last week.

The World Health Organization WHO said on Friday that the European heat wave has led to “more than 1,700 unnecessary deaths” in Spain and Portugal alone.

France aims to limit the consumption of unnecessary energy with new restrictions.

Stores are prohibited from keeping their doors open when the air conditioning is on, Minister of Ecology Agnès Pannier-Runacher said for the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

A store that violates the regulation can be fined up to 740 euros.

In addition, illuminated billboards are prohibited at night between one and six o’clock, excluding airports and stations.

The last few years have been disastrous in California in terms of the amount of land burned. The forest destroyed by the Oak Fire on Sunday.

of the United States In California, near Yosemite National Park, which started on Friday wildfire has spread uncontrollably over the weekend.

According to Reuters, due to rising temperatures, California is more prone to fires than ever before: the two worst fire years were 2020 and 2021, during which a land area larger than North Macedonia was engulfed in flames.

The alarming heat moves from the southern parts of the country to the east coast, news channel CNN reports on Sunday.

“The heat will be felt especially in large urban areas of Washington, New York and Boston,” United States Weather Service warned.

According to CNN, in the previous week, at least four people died of heat-related symptoms in New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dallas, Texas, and a South Dakota national park.

People used umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China on Sunday.

In China too sweating through one of the hottest summers in the country’s history.

In the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian, the temperature rose to over 41 degrees over the weekend. Heat records were measured in two cities in the regions, AFP reports.

According to the China Meteorological Center, the continuous heat will adversely affect crops.