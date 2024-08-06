Weather | The rescue service has several tasks due to the rain in northern Helsinki

Weather|About a dozen damage prevention missions are underway.

At the rescue service has several tasks in northern Helsinki on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain.

A little before two o’clock in the afternoon, the rescue service had a total of twenty damage prevention tasks going on.

The communication of the rescue service says that a large part of the tasks is due to the fact that stormwater has managed to flow into the lowest floors of the buildings.

A little after two o’clock, the rescue service had not been informed of any traffic accidents caused by the weather.

Rescue service according to the release, the rescue service puts contract fire brigades on standby and tries to react to emergency calls as quickly as possible.

The rescue service believes that the situation will continue for a while, as a strong rain zone is moving over Helsinki.

