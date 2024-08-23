Weather | The remnants of the hurricane arrive in Finland

Weather|Upon arrival in Finland, the gusts of the hurricane have receded into a normal low pressure.

Atlantic The remnants of Hurricane Ernesto will reach Finland on Saturday.

“A tropical cyclone will not hit Helsinki,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute To Eerik Saarika.

He reminds that the remnants of the hurricane have had time to turn into a normal low pressure in the Atlantic.

Strong low pressure will arrive in the southwestern archipelago of Finland on the night before Saturday. The low pressure strengthens the southwest wind to a gusty one. Gusty winds move to the west coast in the morning hours and more widely to the western half of the country during the day.

In gusts, the wind is widely 14–17 meters per second. Gusts blowing over 20 meters per second are possible in the coastal areas of the Gulf of Pohjan.

When the focus of the winds shifts to Lapland on Saturday evening, the gust patterns will remain the same as in the south.

“Gusty wind can cause power outages, knock down trees in some places and even affect road and rail traffic. Gusts blowing more than 20 meters per second can cause damage to property,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jani Parviainen in the bulletin.

Forecan the weather news according to the temperature on Saturday will be in the range of 18–22 degrees in many places.

As of Saturday, there are still no warnings of gusty winds in force in the capital region, Saarikalke says.

On Sunday southerly Gusts can be even stronger and more widespread than Saturday. In addition, strong thunderstorms may occur on Sunday afternoon, developing from the southern coast towards central Finland.

On Sunday afternoon, a gusty wind will also reach the eastern part of the country and Kainuusi. Towards night, however, the wind weakens throughout the country.

Temperatures may rise to freezing temperatures in the south on Sunday.

Up to 26 degrees is possible in the dusty areas of the southern and central part of the country. In Lapland, it will stay between 12 and 17 degrees, says the meteorologist Anna Latvala In Foreca’s weather news.

According to Foreca’s forecast, the amount of rain during the weekend will be from a couple of millimeters to 20 millimeters in rainy areas. On Sunday, about 30 millimeters of water may rain locally in North Ostrobothnia.

According to Saarikalle, there is also a thunderstorm warning in effect in the capital region on Sunday. The wind speed in a gust can be 15 meters per second.