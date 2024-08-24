Weather | The remnants of a tropical cyclone bring contradictory weather to Finland

Weather|During the same day, there may be both heat and thunder in Uusimaa.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sunday could become the 61st hot day of the current summer. However, a cold front also passes over the entire country, bringing strong winds with it. A wind warning is in effect in Uusimaa and there may even be thunder in the evening.

On Sunday Finland is in for a variety of weather: hot, cold, strong winds and even thunder.

About the day may be the 61st hot day of this summer, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

“On Sunday, the temperature may go above freezing in the southern and eastern parts of the country.”

Laakso recalls that 65 or 64 is a record number of hot days in one summer. So the record will not be broken yet, but we are close.

However, there is no chance of just sun, because on Sunday a cold front will also pass over the entire country, which can bring strong winds with it, Laakso says.

Today at the weekend, the remnants of tropical hurricane Ernesto arrive in Finland.

“Sunday is a windy day, just like Saturday. There can be strong gusts on Sunday evening and the night before Monday.”

A wind warning is in effect in Uusimaa and the wind speed can be up to 15 meters per second in gusts, Laakso says.

According to Laakso, even thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

“In connection with a thunderstorm, there may be more brisk wind gusts, but they are already more uncertain.”