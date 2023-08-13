Weather | The record was broken in Morocco – The temperature rose above 50 degrees for the first time

There have been several heat waves in Morocco this summer.

in Morocco the country’s new heat record was measured on Friday, the country’s Meteorological Institute said on Sunday. In the southern coastal city of Agadir, the temperature rose to 50.4 degrees Celsius, according to the statement.

The previous record, 49.9 degrees, was measured in the middle of July in the city of Smara. Friday’s reading was therefore the first reading above 50 degrees in the country’s measurement history.

in Morocco there have been several heat waves this summer, and last month was the country’s fourth hottest July since 1961. In the coming days, temperatures are expected to drop in the northern parts of North Africa.

The EU’s Copernicus service, which monitors climate change, previously announced that July of the current year was the hottest month in the world’s measurement history, with a significant difference to the previous record.