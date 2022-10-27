A few more days and then we can welcome autumn with temperatures in line with the season.

Our country is struggling with a month of October characterized by great heat. The temperatures they are well above the average with peaks especially in the south even of 30 ° in the hottest hours of the day.

This obviously is giving the bathing establishments the opportunity to extend the season and the bravest are enjoying the last days at sea. Yes, because these could actually be the last mild days, before the sudden drop in temperatures and the beginning of winter itself.

At least until the end of the month the weather will remain pleasant. Rome it will still experience many days with highs between 26 and 28 ° C, in the north we will touch almost 29 ° C in Liguria and locally 26 ° C in Valtellina and Val d’Adige. Much better will go to the South, especially in Sicily with peaks of 30 °.

But how long will this anomalous heat wave last? According to what is written by the site MeteoGiugliacci.it even in the next few days the high pressure of African origin will remain firmly on the Mediterranean with good weather and muggy weather.

But already towards the weekend the axis of the anticyclonic area will move further west. What does it mean? It means temperatures will begin to drop slightly until they reach September levels.

“Then, with the arrival of November, the possibility of an important change seems to be confirmed” – reads on the site.

Cold air will come from North and it is likely that this will make its entrance starting from Thursday 3 until Saturday 5 November. Temperatures will gradually drop first in the North and then in the Center South. In short, the real autumn will arrive with temperatures that will drop even 10 ° in the hottest hours of the day and then drop further in the evening.

In short, everything seems ready to start pulling out the coat and the scarf because after a month of respite, it seems that the winter season begins to leave you only next March.