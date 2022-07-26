Weather | The rains will spread from the west to the south on Tuesday

This week’s weather looks cool and rainy, says meteorologist Tuukka Keränen.

Tuesday Strong gusty winds occur on the west coast of Finland and in the western sea areas. On the coast, wind gusts can reach 15 meters per second and in sea areas to 14–16 meters per second, says the meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Department Tuukka Keränen.

According to the Meteorologist, the week looks cool and rainy.

“The rain area spreads from the west to southern Finland [tiistai]during the morning.”

On Tuesday, only Eastern Finland will be spared the rain, where the temperature may rise to near the freezing point. In the rest of Finland, it is unstable, and when it rains, temperatures generally fall below 20 degrees.

On Wednesday the rains continue to fall almost throughout the country.

“In the east and south-east it will be dusty even then. Temperatures are 20 degrees on both sides.”

On Thursday, a colder air mass will flow into Finland from the northwest. According to the meteorologist, it will be around 10–15 degrees in Lapland and 15–20 degrees in the south. Showers are also possible on Thursday.

According to Keränen, the weekend continues pretty much the same, i.e. the air will cool down and Sadekuuroa may come. He estimates that the temperatures will generally remain below 20 degrees.