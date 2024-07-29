Weather | The rains will continue today in almost the entire country – minor floods are possible

Weather|Thunderstorms are possible in the southern and central parts of the country.

Weather continues to be unstable today, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka for STT.

Rains are expected for a large part of the country and they will mostly be deafening. Thunderstorms are also possible in the southern and central parts of the country.

– If rain and thunderstorms hit built-up areas, there may also be a possibility of small-scale floods, says Punkka.

In rainy weather the weather is cool in the regions. In the region of Northeast Finland and eastern Lapland, the temperature can drop to 12 degrees.

Today, the sunniest areas are located in the Satakunta and Varsinais-Suomi region, where the temperature can be over 20 degrees.

According to Punka, the strong low pressure that ravaged the Baltic Sea seems to be weakening and moving eastward during the day.