Weather | The rains recede and the temperature returns to freezing

On Tuesday, driving weather will be normal in a large part of the country.

Finland Monday's stormy weather is only a memory on Tuesday and the driving weather is normal in a large part of the country. Rain is still expected in varying forms, but the amounts will be less than on Monday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT.

“In Kainuu, Lapland and parts of Northern Ostrobothnia, the driving weather may be worse if it snows with high intensity somewhere,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Sorsa.

Condensation has raised the zero limit to the far north, and temperatures are on the plus side from southern Lapland to the south. However, by Wednesday morning, the readings will drop to below zero again. From Tuesday evening, the rains will mostly recede and be replaced by showers.

“On Wednesday, it will be quite cloudy in a large part of the country, it can be sunny in the north,” says Sorsa.

However, a rain zone is still moving over the southern part of the country, which can bring a little more snow to Varsinais-Suomi and Uusimaa on Wednesday. However, according to Sorsa, it is difficult to estimate snow accumulations, because part of the rain falls as water.

“Thursday and Friday are pretty dusty days in the whole country and we are really in the freezing temperatures. On Friday, the temperature is already mostly between ten and twenty degrees below zero,” says Sorsa.

New the week started in many places in dreary and also dangerous weather conditions.

Due to snowdrifts, freezing drizzle and cooling weather, driving weather is bad and in some places very bad caused on Monday numerous accidents in road traffic.

For example, more than one traffic accident happened during the day in Kaarina near Turku and in Porvoo and Oulu. However, no serious injuries were reported by the afternoon.

Pedestrians also got their share of misery with the very slippery light traffic lanes.