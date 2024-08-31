Saturday, August 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The rains may change to heat

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | The rains may change to heat
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Next week it may even be hot in some places.

Rain continues in Finland on Sunday as well.

On Sunday, low pressure will roll over the southern and central parts of the country and bring rain showers with it, says the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakso From the Department of Meteorology. However, there shouldn’t be heavy rain like Saturday.

The highest temperatures on Sunday will vary from 15 to 20 degrees.

From the beginning of the week, the rain area starts to move over Finland to the southwest. At the same time, the weather is getting warmer. On Wednesday and Thursday, it may even be hot in some places.

“Now let’s see how the high pressure strengthens. A lot depends on whether it’s cloudy. The clouds are cooling,” says Laakso.

On Saturday the rain hit North Karelia the hardest, where it rained in places up to 19 millimeters per hour. The tolls associated with heavy rains felled trees in many places in Eastern Finland, for example on roads and on top of cars.

#Weather #rains #change #heat

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video: Current overview of the Las Virgenes dam

Video: Current overview of the Las Virgenes dam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]