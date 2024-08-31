Weather | The rains may change to heat

Weather|Next week it may even be hot in some places.

Rain continues in Finland on Sunday as well.

On Sunday, low pressure will roll over the southern and central parts of the country and bring rain showers with it, says the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakso From the Department of Meteorology. However, there shouldn’t be heavy rain like Saturday.

The highest temperatures on Sunday will vary from 15 to 20 degrees.

From the beginning of the week, the rain area starts to move over Finland to the southwest. At the same time, the weather is getting warmer. On Wednesday and Thursday, it may even be hot in some places.

“Now let’s see how the high pressure strengthens. A lot depends on whether it’s cloudy. The clouds are cooling,” says Laakso.

On Saturday the rain hit North Karelia the hardest, where it rained in places up to 19 millimeters per hour. The tolls associated with heavy rains felled trees in many places in Eastern Finland, for example on roads and on top of cars.