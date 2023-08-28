Weather | The rains continue today, but it’s warm enough

It is raining in western Finland and gusty winds are coming to the east.

On Monday rain areas are moving to the western part of the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT. The beginning of the week looks rainy anyway.

According to the meteorologist, it will rain a lot, but evenly.

“In places, up to 50 milliliters of water can accumulate during the day,” says the meteorologist on duty Jani Sorsa.

Rain warnings are exceeded in many places. According to Sorsa, the amount of rain in the west can potentially cause danger, for example floods.

There will be gusty winds in Eastern Finland on Monday.

“The wind between the east and southeast may reach more than 15 meters per second,” says Sorsa.

Temperatures fluctuate around 15–20 degrees. It will be cloudy in the north on Monday.

“It is warmer than usual in the north compared to the average for the time,” says the meteorologist.

Monday and during the night between Tuesday, the rain area will move further north. In the south, Tuesday will be mostly dusty, but somewhat windy.

“It doesn’t rain in the same large amounts of water in the eastern and northern parts, but still around 10-20 milliliters there too,” says Sorsa.

Finland more low pressure will move over during the rest of the week, so the week looks rainy.

However, temperatures rise to the mid-twenties, so moderately warm is enough.

Today, Monday, in addition to the wind warnings for Eastern Finland, a wave warning is in effect in the eastern and western parts of the Gulf of Finland.