Saturday, July 29, 2023
Weather | The rains arrived in the capital region, the weather will continue to be unstable into the beginning of the week

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in World Europe
Weather | The rains arrived in the capital region, the weather will continue to be unstable into the beginning of the week

Heavy rains are not expected for the capital region, even though it will rain over a wide area.

Wide the rain area arrived in the capital region, and relief is expected only at night, when the weather partially clears up and clears up.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen says that heavy rains are not expected, however.

“On Saturday, it can rain 5-8 millimeters in the capital region,” he says.

During Saturday, the heaviest rain area has been in the Jyväskylä region. At Jyväskylä airport, 94.7 milliliters of rain was measured in the past 24 hours.

Weather starting from the west, it will spread throughout the country during the night before Sunday. It will be partly clear during the day, and cumulus clouds will start to form in the afternoon.

Sunday will be quite clear or partly cloudy also in the capital region. During the day, temperatures rise to a maximum of 22–24 degrees in southern Finland.

“In the northern parts of Uusimaa, showers and thunderstorms may still form in the afternoon, but otherwise it should be more dusty. The weather will possibly become cloudy tomorrow evening, but it will still be mainly powdery,” says Parviainen.

The weather will continue to be unstable until the beginning of the week.

More unstable air masses will arrive from the southwest on Monday, and during the day in the southern and central parts of the country you can prepare for rain and thundershowers in some places, which may also turn into thunderstorms.

