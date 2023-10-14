Weather | The rain area sweeps across Finland

In the southern and central parts of the country, the rains from the afternoon are mostly deafening and come as water. In the north, it also rains as snow.

Saturday next night, a rain zone will spread to the southern and central part of Finland, says Foreca’s meteorologist Anna Latvala in the bulletin.

During the day, the center of low pressure moves in the western part of Finland towards the north.

In the southern and central parts of the country, the rains from the afternoon are mostly deafening and come as water. In the north, it also rains as snow.

The wind is strong in the Pärämere and may intensify to a storm, but in the evening in the southern sea areas the wind is even stronger than this.