Weather The protective ice will soon take over the whole of Finland, but according to the Meteorologist, the snow will not disappear completely from the south

Over the weekend, the temperature in the southern and central parts of the country is between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius, in the north there is zero rain or mild frost. On Sunday, the shelter took over the whole of Finland.

Finland is long between March, between the warm air of the west and the cold air of the east, which is why the next few days and next week will be spent in Finland in very different weather conditions.

For example, next week the western flow will intensify, making the beginning of the week calm, but after that the wind will turn north and cold air will flow to Finland.

In the south, however, there is no need to worry about ski slopes gaining ground in the near future.

“The snow is not completely disappearing by any means from the south yet. During the day, the temperature starts to rise to the positive side, but the counterbalance is night frosts, ”says the Foreca meteorologist on duty Ilkka Alanko.

In the west The low-pressure area in the east and the high-pressure area in the east ensure that the weather in Finland is not cold or mild.

On Sunday, the wind will turn west, and the protective wind will take over Finnish Lapland. The temperature is on the plus side across the country. The nationwide protective weather will also continue on Monday.

“Snow isn’t coming in, at least in significant amounts. The sun melts the snow on shelter days, but there are no actual heavy rainfall coming, ”Alanko says.

Cloudiness is also variable. Sometimes it is sunnier, then weak cloud fronts move across Finland.

“Mostly we move between partly cloudy and clear, but even the sun shines without a doubt,” Alanko says.