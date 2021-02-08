For more than a year, this treaty has brought together climatic anger. Last week, energy company RWE provided an illustration of why. On February 2, the German giant announced that it was attacking the Netherlands because of its policy of reducing greenhouse gases. In order to meet its obligations in this area, the country has indeed decided to ban the use of coal in the production of electricity from 2030. Two thermal power stations owned by RWE are affected by the measure. The energy giant has it bad, and asks the Netherlands to pay him compensation. To do this, he took up the Energy Charter Treaty (TCE), an international trade agreement dating back more than a quarter of a century, currently the subject of bitter discussions on its renovation.

Voted in 1994, ratified by France in 1999, the TCE protects foreign investments in energy. Any measure taken by the signatory states may be challenged before private arbitration tribunals, as long as it harms the interests of companies.

Developed in the wake of the First Gulf War and the fall of the former USSR, it was originally intended to secure energy supplies. The years and the geopolitical power relations have changed; the TCE, it remained. Diverted from his function, “It is now used by investors to intimidate and sanction public authorities when the latter plan to modify regulations relating in particular to unsustainable infrastructures and investments from a climate point of view”, summarizes Attac France. This is precisely what RWE has just done.

“The company is trying to get the taxpayer to pay the bill”

“We consider (the law prohibiting the use of coal) as a form of expropriation”, argues the energy specialist, cited by the Renewable Energy Magazine (renewable energy magazine). “The government wanted these coal-fired power stations, we have the permits, we have the right”, RWE continues.

The group does not claim a clearly fixed sum. As the ECT allows it to claim compensation not only for losses linked to investments already made, but also for expected future profits, it has every chance of exceeding one billion, or even billions of euros. The construction of the only factory in Eemshaven, one of the two scheduled to close, “Required an investment of 3.2 billion euros”, RWE thus recalls in the statement of its complaint.

“RWE could have predicted years ago that action would be taken to reduce emissions. Nevertheless, it decided to commission a new coal-fired power plant in 2015, retorts Bart-Jaap Verbeek, head of the Dutch NGO Somo. Now the company is trying to pass the bill for this decision on the taxpayer. “

Wendel Trio, director of the Climate Action Network Europe, is equally angry. “It is scandalous that fossil fuel companies can use this powerful treaty to hinder the energy transition, he storms. It is high time for European countries to withdraw from this dangerous agreement. “

The European Parliament endorses the battle

He is far from being the only one to claim it. In December 2019, as negotiations began to revamp the TCE, 280 NGOs wrote to EU member states to demand the end of the treaty. Left-wing elected officials and environmentalists endorsed the battle which, under their leadership, won the European Parliament. In October 2020, the latter adopted an amendment to the energy climate law, asking that foreign fossil investments cease to be protected by the TCE. As the process continues, some European ministers have also heard the demand.

In December, Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Ecology Minister, called on the EU to withdraw from this treaty “Which does not allow alignment with the objectives of the Paris climate agreement”, which plan, among other things, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Four French ministers, including Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, and Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, have also sent a letter to Brussels. Less definitive, he asks to consider an exit from the agreement in the event that the negotiations relating to its renovation do not lead to anything.