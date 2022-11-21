Weather, the Poppea cyclone arrives

Only a few hours left and yet another cyclone these days (there have already been 2) it will once again impact Italy, but this time with extreme violence. The weather picture will tend to worsen from Monday afternoon due to the arrival of the cyclone Poppea which on Tuesday will invest all the regions.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it invites caution as the impact of Poppea it will be for many regions very dangerous. From Monday evening the vortex, coming from France, will plunge into the Mediterranean reaching the Ligurian Sea. In this period of time torrential rains will hit Sardinia, eastern Liguria and on Tuscany, Lazio and Campania. From the early hours of Tuesday the cyclone will move rapidly towards the upper Adriatic, transforming itself into a “low venice”, i.e. a vortex in front of the Venice lagoon capable of triggering, in addition to heavy rains, even violent gusts of wind. Only in the evening will Poppea leave Italy moving on Balkans.

The consequences of the passage they will be cyclonic potentially dangerous, in fact the expected torrential rains could turn into flash floods on the Sardiniaon Lazioon the Campaniaon Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and finally Calabria Tyrrhenian. On these regions could fall, locally, even more than 100mm of water in a few hours (100 liters per square metre). In addition to rainfall, account must be taken of the wind which will blow furiously at first from Libeccio and Scirocco with gusts even beyond the 100 km/h, then Ponente and Maestrale with the same intensity. On the other hand, the Bora will blow violently in the Northeast. High water will also be possible in Venice, as well as in Chioggia. The gale winds will also cause strong storm surges on the exposed coasts with waves that could reach even the 7-8 meters high!

It didn’t end there. The cyclone will be fed by very cold air which will cause a drop in the snow level. Thus it will be that the central-eastern Alps will receive an abundant load with approx 30-40 cm at over 1300m, up to 100cm at over 1800m, but the flakes could reach lower altitudes and up to 900-1000m. Snow is also expected in the Apennines, here the altitude will be around 1300-1500 meters. In this phase of severe bad weather most of the Northwest it will be jumped by heavy rains, some will only affect central-eastern Lombardy. Finally, during the evening the precipitations will abandon a large part of the country remaining active only on the low Tyrrhenian Sea (Calabria).

After the passage of Poppea the pressure will increase again bringing the sun back to almost all regions, but there will be a general cooling of the climate, both during the day and at night. But there will be no illusions, from Friday 25 in fact another cyclone is ready to impact Italy by threatening the last weekend of November with bad weather.

The weather for the next few days

Monday 21st. In the north: it gets worse in the evening with more and more widespread rains. In the middle: severe bad weather from Sardinia towards Tuscany and Lazio by evening. In the south: in the evening it gets worse in Campania.

Tuesday 22. In the north: severe bad weather in the Northeast, copious snow in the Alps. In the centre: widespread bad weather. In the south: bad weather in Campania and then in Calabria.

Wednesday 23rd. In the north: sun and cold. In the middle: good weather, colder weather. In the south: thunderstorms on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Trend: After a sunny Thursday, another cyclonic vortex will approach from Friday.



