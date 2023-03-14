Weather | The people of Helsinki drive in the morning in the mud

The snow flurry that started at night will turn into rain by Tuesday morning. Rain makes roads dangerous for pedestrians.

Motorists are warned of very bad driving weather in the capital region. The same warning is valid for the entire southern and central parts of Finland, as it will snow a lot during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

In the morning, the snow flurry in Helsinki starts to turn first into sleet and then rain. In the morning rush hour, you drive in slush, and the meter can rise to four degrees per day.

Pedestrians have to be especially careful on Tuesdays during the day.

“The sidewalks are probably very slippery when there is water on top of the ice,” explains the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen From the Institute of Meteorology.