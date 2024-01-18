Weather | The old trolleys were removed from traffic again in Helsinki – This is how a snowstorm makes traffic difficult

There are big changes in public transport. For example, tram line 5 does not run at all on Thursday.

in Helsinki woke up on Thursday to such a heavy snowfall that even the well-ploughed streets had turned into dirt roads and dirt tracks.

The weather causes big changes in public transport, and the driving weather is warned to be very bad.

At nine o'clock in the morning on Ring III, a heavy vehicle was stuck in Espoo by the Kauklahdenväylä so that the traffic was congested.

Traffic accidents have occurred, for example, on Ring Road I between the Lahdenväylä exit and the Pihlajamäki exit, on Lahdenväylä between the Kerava exit and Järvenpää south exit, on Hakamäentie between Ilmala and Veturitie and on Ring I between the Pukinmäen exit and Pukinmäenkaari.

HELSINKI according to regional transport (HSL), difficult weather causes public transport exceptions, delays and cancellations. There are timetables for tram lines thinned.

For example, lines 1T, 4, 6, 7, 8T, 9 and 10 run approximately every 15 minutes. Lines 2 and 3 run approximately every 20 minutes. Lines 1 and 8 run on a weekend route.

Line 5 does not run at all.

There is no traffic from the terminus of line 1 in Eira, but the closest connections are with tram lines 3 and 6 and buses 20 and 30.

Decision the reduction of tram times was already done on Wednesday based on the weather report.

There are only newer wagons in traffic on Thursday, which are safer in the snow, he says Thuja Ruoho About HSL's communication.

“The goal is that we can run the promised shifts reliably on time.”

Many bus services have also been cancelled. Buses in particular have had difficulties on side roads in the peripheral areas, Ruoho says.

Local trains, K-trains, have been completely cancelled. The trains have had technical faults.

Lie in addition to the traffic passing along, the drifting snow is testing air traffic and may cause delays, warn Weather Institute.

According to the airport operator Finavia, snow is also expected at other airports in Northern Europe, so arriving flights may also be delayed, which also affects the schedules of flights departing from Helsinki-Vantaa.

The weather front arriving at Helsinki-Vantaa strongly affected the operations of Oslo and Arlanda airports already on Wednesday.