Weather | The northern lights and shooting stars can be seen in almost all of Finland the night before Tuesday

Weather|It’s still too bright in northern Finland for it to be possible to see shooting stars or aurora borealis, says the meteorologist.

Monday and on the night between Tuesday all over Finland you can possibly see shooting stars, according to the meteorologist on duty Kaisa Solin The Meteorological Institute says.

The best chances to see shooting stars are not only in southern Finland, but also in the central part of the country, says Solin.

In northern Finland, seeing them is unlikely, because in addition to clouds, too much light can prevent seeing.

“It is also clear in the north in large areas, but there is still enough light that possible shooting stars are less visible.”

Light pollution also affects whether you can see shooting stars, says Solin.

“If you find a dark place where there are no street lights or advertising signs, shooting stars are most likely to be seen in such places.”

Monday and on the night between Tuesday, there is a chance to see not only shooting stars, but also the northern lights, Solin says.

“Even in southern Finland,” says Solin.

According to Solin, it is a unique night.

“Swarms of starlings come that rarely, and the northern lights are not often seen in the south, so in that sense you can say it’s a special situation.”

According to Solin, just like shooting stars, the northern lights are also most likely to be seen in central Finland in addition to southern Finland, because it is dark enough.