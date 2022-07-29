Weather | The nightless night ended and there was even a risk of frost in Lapland – Are there still enough beaches for the end-of-summer vacationers?

The forecast promises that the cold weather will turn into warm summer weather. Those who go on vacation should still be prepared for everything.

Nocturnal the night ended in Nuorgam in the north as well and at the same time the weather turned cold throughout the country. The possibility of frost has even been predicted for Northern Lapland. Are the hot summer days already over, or are there still beaches for late-summer vacationers?

“The move to Koleute is scheduled for Sunday. You’ll at least get a warm start to your vacation at the beginning of next week,” promises Foreca’s meteorologist Jenna Salminen.

The wind will turn to the west on Sunday and warm air will flow to the ground. From the beginning of the week, the temperatures may rise in some places even to the extremes in the dustiest areas.

“The situation in the whole country is pretty even and the temperature is aiming for twenty and we can even get over it. The highest temperature can be 24 degrees, but I wouldn’t mind if it got hot somewhere locally – most likely in the southern part of the country,” says Salminen.

Vacationers however, it is necessary to be prepared for variability. The possibility of a new cooling will increase as the week progresses.

“Next week there will be a warm, gusty wind and there will be warm air above, but the rain and Cloudiness will cool it down widely,” says Salminen.

According to Salminen, in the middle of the week, you can still get close to the heat readings locally.

“It very much depends on where the rains finally go over,” he says.

There will be both torrential rain and wider areas of rain.

Salminen invites vacationers to the rain radar images.

“Weather maps show a wide area of ​​rain and spotting rain. In terms of points, there is a high probability that the forecast will change from day to day,” explains Salminen.

The end of the week there are many uncertainties in temperature forecasting. On the other hand, the wind blowing from the west can still bring warm air to the country, but the wind may also turn more northerly during the week.

“From there it can bring cooler air with it. The weather is so low pressure that the winds catch even these cooler airs from the north. With these prospects, this will happen widely from the end of the week, and the weather will cool down throughout the country”, says Salminen.

At the end of the week, temperatures may drop by up to ten degrees throughout the country.

The reversal can also be gradual, so that it gets colder in the west first and eventually elsewhere too.

“In any case, it seems that the cooling will arrive from there in a similar way as this week,” says Salminen.

For a holiday trip Salminen encourages those leaving to be prepared for everything. If it’s even hot at the beginning of the week, you may need several layers of clothing for the rest of the week.

It looks like the first week of August will finally be cooler than average, although there is a chance of heat in the first week.

Statistically, between July and August is still the warmest time of summer, although the peak is already behind us.

The daily average temperatures will fall in the downward direction from now on.

“However, it may be that occasionally warm conditions will continue throughout August. There is a possibility of heat and heat throughout August,” Salminen promises.

In August on average, there are 3–5 days of heat in the southern part of the country, 2–3 in the middle of the country, and 0–2 days in the north.

The hottest days in the whole country are in July. In the south, there can typically be more hot days in August than in June. In the north, the situation is the opposite.

“The differences between June and August are still very small,” Salminen emphasizes.