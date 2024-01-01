Monday, January 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The new year started off cold: a frost warning is in effect throughout the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | The new year started off cold: a frost warning is in effect throughout the country

In the south, the wind increases the bite of the frost.

New the year has started freezing cold in Finland. Kuusamo was the coldest at six o'clock on the morning of New Year's Day, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. 33.4 degrees Celsius was measured there.

In general, the frost is from 12 to 25 degrees, but it is colder in clear areas in the northern part of the country. In the south, the wind increases the bite of the frost.

A frost warning is in effect throughout the country. It means that cold stress hinders activities outside and many people with various chronic diseases have more symptoms than usual.

#Weather #year #started #cold #frost #warning #effect #country

See also  Winter Finnish Meteorological Institute: Slippage, storm winds and snowfall expected for the beginning of the week - wind can cut down trees and cause power outages in Southwest Finland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records for its fireworks and drone displays

Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records for its fireworks and drone displays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result