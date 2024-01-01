Weather | The new year started off cold: a frost warning is in effect throughout the country

In the south, the wind increases the bite of the frost.

New the year has started freezing cold in Finland. Kuusamo was the coldest at six o'clock on the morning of New Year's Day, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. 33.4 degrees Celsius was measured there.

In general, the frost is from 12 to 25 degrees, but it is colder in clear areas in the northern part of the country. In the south, the wind increases the bite of the frost.

A frost warning is in effect throughout the country. It means that cold stress hinders activities outside and many people with various chronic diseases have more symptoms than usual.