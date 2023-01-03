Weather | The most snowfalls have receded, the weather is freezing – from the end of the week it can be 20 degrees below zero in the south

In the southern and central parts of the country, it may snow another centimeter or two on Wednesday.

3.1. 19:28

The strongest The snowfall over Finland has receded, but the southern and central parts of the country may still get a centimeter or two of snow on Wednesday, the Meteorological Institute said.

“It should be pretty basic. There may be a little drizzle, but nothing significant,” said the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto on Tuesday.

Freezing temperatures arrive with the stormy weather. On Wednesday, it will be about five degrees below zero in the south, and in Eastern Finland it can already be closer to 15 degrees below zero.

With these prospects, the coldest day is Friday, when it can be around 20 degrees below zero even in the south.

“Temperature is cutting quite big now,” says Karusto.

Tuesday it snowed about 5–15 centimeters during the day, depending on the location.

The most snow fell in the Satakunta region of western Finland. For example, 16 centimeters of new snow fell on Kokemäki.