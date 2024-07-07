Weather | The meteorologist tells where the worst storm will hit

Weather|The worst winds are felt during the day in the eastern parts of the country, in the afternoon on the west coast and in the evening in the north.

Finland the winds blowing the sea will feel strongest during Sunday first in the east, then on the west coast and finally in the north.

Almost the entire country is windy all day, but the places of the worst gusts can be mapped, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Henry Nyman.

According to Nyman, the eastern parts of the country, most likely the region of North Karelia, are at the mercy of the strongest wind around noon.

“Rains and clouds have spread a little faster in Idem than expected. In places, the sun has been able to warm up what the gusts of wind require,” says Nyman.

Afternoon the strongest winds again hit the west coast, especially south of Vaasa.

“It is precisely in the coastal area that storm surges are possible,” says Nyman.

However, when going deeper inland from the seaside, the wind probably won’t exceed 20 meters per second, according to Nyman.

In the evening the wind front marches further north again, to the region of Southern Lapland and Northeast Finland. The windy weather will continue there until Monday.

“According to the forecasts, showers and strong gusts will develop in the North Ostrobothnia region,” says Nyman.

The worst rain area will be in the middle of Finland on Sunday, spreading from Uuselta through central Finland to Kainui. It moves towards the northeast during the day.

On Sunday’s wind map of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the warning yellow colors the west coast and eastern Finland, but not Uutta County and the central parts of the country.

Stupid ones the winds will ravage the entire Baltic Sea region on Sunday.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter warns that the storm may affect traffic in Sweden, knock down trees and cause minor power outages. Also a Danish magazine Berlingske to write about fallen trees and signs.