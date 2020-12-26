Weather The lowest winter temperature was measured in Inari: more than 35 degrees below zero at Ivalo Airport

Inari At Ivalo Airport, 35.3 degrees below zero was measured in the morning, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT. This is the lowest measured temperature in winter.

On-call Meteorologist Jari Tuovinen according to the temperature during the next day may drop another couple of degrees.

“Even tomorrow morning, these readings can be broken,” Tuovinen says.

“For the next 24 hours, the temperature in this range will remain pretty close to these readings. Probably a small, a couple of degrees of variation in one direction or another, ”he opens.

Before seven in the morning, Tuovinen tells STT that there are about ten stations in Lapland that had temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius in the morning. The frosts are severe, especially in northern and eastern Lapland.

Tuovinen says that before the night between Christmas Day and Midsummer’s Day, the winter frost record was -30.9 degrees.

A frost warning had already been issued in north-eastern Lapland on the day of slaughter. Tuovinen previously told STT that the frost warning is valid until Sunday morning.