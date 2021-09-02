fromFranziska Vystrcil conclude

Instead of rain and clouds, the weather in Germany starts the meteorological beginning of autumn with lots of sunshine.

Stuttgart – The weather in Germany starts the day on Thursday morning with fog and fresh temperatures. But in the further course of the day the fog clears and the sun can prevail more and more. It will be warm in summer. The maximum values ​​today reach 20 to 24 degrees, on the Rhine and its tributaries up to 26 degrees are predicted. The reason is still the high “Gaya”, which brings increasingly dry and warm air to us in Germany.

The “temperatures are on course for late summer” – up to 26 degrees are expected today, reports BW24 *.

There are hardly any clouds at night. This enables a clear view of the starry sky. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.